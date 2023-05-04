Don't worry about Joe's age or fitness.

America has repeatedly relied upon very old leaders. At the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin was 81 (the average life expectancy during this era was 36]. This senior statesman from Pennsylvania was who most wanted to be like.

One of the most charismatic men of the 18th century, Franklin was universally recognized as a prophet, a Moses dressed in American clothing. Despite his extreme age, Franklin stood out from much younger delegates. Rather than worry about age, they worried about the knowledge and character of a person.

If age matters, then about a third of our current Congress would fall under the same category as our President. I'd like to see President Biden make a challenge of a race with Trump in a one mile walk and then also both take a mental and lie detector test and see who prevails in all three. Then America would truly see who was fit to carry on our democracy.

That's why if the race for President is a repeat of 2020 as it seems, the choice is a no brainer. Do we Americans want an indicted crooked business man, one who respects dictators, publicly called for the dissolution of our Constitution, and who incited the insurrection of our Capitol, to ever be elected for anything again?

God, please don't make that happen.

Michael Kober, Bloomington