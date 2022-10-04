LETTER: 100522-blm-opn-ltr-gordon

Elizabeth “Lizzy” Johnston has been an outstanding member of the McLean County Board from District 5, and we need to re-elect her for a new term. Lizzy has ably and competently served her district and the whole of McLean County with her knowledgeable, thoughtful stances on important issues facing the county.

Her goals for the upcoming term include meeting community needs for safety and security, improving the user-friendliness of the county website, efficiently leveraging tax dollars for improved mental health services and continuing to expand voter access and protect equal opportunities for all residents of the county.

She is an excellent communicator, a team player, and a hard worker. If you live in McLean County District 5, please vote on or before November 8 for Elizabeth Johnston for McLean County Board District 5. Let’s keep Lizzy working to benefit all of us.

Myra Gordon, Normal