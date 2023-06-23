Our family would like to thank everyone who participated in and/or donated to Walking for Amy to raise funds to help the kids at St. Jude.

Because of your kind giving, over $10,200 was raised for St. Jude. We want to thank our generous sponsors: Mike Huschen and Country Financial, Janet McKown Rosecrans-Jim Maloof Realty, Mark and Laura Dugger-Chick-fil-A, Bill Leman, Jonathan Weber-Kuhl Insurance, Jonathan Hodel-Cloudpoint Geospatial, Stefani Oltman- So Fit, Caleb and Erin Leman-Caleri’s, and Happy Hustlers 4H.

Thank you to Jolinda Rasmuson and family, Jonathan Hodel and Karen Jones. We so appreciate your help. Also thank you to all our family and friends who helped the day of the event or brought food. We thank the police and EMTs who assisted at the event. There is still time to send donations.

Thanks to all for sharing with the kids at St. Jude.

Dave and Barb Schwind