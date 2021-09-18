KUDOS: To the community

This letter is long overdue, but I am writing today to express gratitude for this community and the people in it. In the midst of a pandemic and economic uncertainty, it has been a challenging time for our country.

I wanted to thank the kind people who assisted my daughter on a very cold day last winter when her car had a flat tire. She told me of how kind, and compassionate people were who offered her assistance and kindness. They did not have to stop and offer help. As a mother this meant everything to me to know so many people did.

I also wanted to extend my warmest and sincerest thank you to the Bloomington Police Department, and an officer who was kind enough to help my family with a non-emergency. Everyone that she was called was helpful. We didn't get the officer's name but he was very patient, and went above and beyond to help.

I have lived in this community for over 35 years, as a recent college graduate, newlywed, mother and now grandmother. To know that Bloomington/Normal still has a sense of community and camaraderie is one of the many reasons I am proud to say Bloomington/Normal is my home.

Kemi Bello, Bloomington

