I would like to express my gratitude to my Pantagraph carrier, Nate Dougherty, for his exceptional service during last week’s snow storm. The paper was delivered on time every morning. When he couldn’t get to the front door because of a giant snow drift, he trudged through the snow on the driveway and left it by the garage door. Kudos to him and all the other carriers who made sure we got our papers. A job well done.