This letter is a tribute to the outstanding work of the dedicated staff of OSF Home Health – Eastern Region, based in Bloomington.

Over a period of five months, a dear friend of mine has suffered a succession of health issues and has been the fortunate recipient of care from a great team of individuals through this valuable service.

As her situation changed over time, I wound up unexpectedly becoming a live-in caregiver. We are both very grateful to have had the assistance and guidance of the nurses, aides and physical and occupational therapists from OSF Home Health during this difficult time. It was also a great blessing to be able to call for advice any time, day or night. They were always gracious and considerate as we all worked to accommodate scheduling for therapy, shower assistance and assessments of progress.

As we got to know these team members, some shared stories about how they came to work in this field – and why they continue to serve in these important roles. They remain an inspiration for all of us who face the challenges of injuries, illnesses and surgeries.

Ruth Cobb, Bloomington