A big thank you and gratitude to the men of Laborers' Local 362 for helping clean up Sunnyside Garden.

I got a call from the farm manager of Sunnyside Garden , Caleb, saying that the two sheds that we have were gone. "What do you mean they are gone?" I asked. The wind had picked them up tore them from their foundations and hurled them north to the fence. Some of the sheds landed in St Mary's Cemetery 300 feet away.

We cleaned up St. Mary's but the damage at the garden seemed daunting. That night I put out a call on Facebook asking for some help, thinking I could possibly get one or two people.

But the Laborers' Local 362 came to the rescue. About 10 men were at the garden on Tuesday at 7:30, picking up what was left of the sheds and general clean up. They promised to come back Wednesday to help us with mulching the beds.

My gratitude overflows towards these men who came to help. This is humanism at its best.

Janice Turner, Normal