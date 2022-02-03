KUDOS: To Heartland Theater

Thank you, thank you, Heartland Theater for your leadership in the midst of our pandemic.

I’ve long been a strong supporter of this wonderful professional community theater, which presents interesting, provocative plays with great performances.

But now I have even more to support: Heartland’s decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to attend their events. I’ve been waiting and hoping for restaurants and arts organizations to do just that. It’s the smart thing to do: in the midst of our continuing pandemic, with hospital beds filled and people longing to get out to restaurants and theaters, but fearful of getting the virus, this is the very best thing we can do to ensure our public safety.

They call it a “social responsibility” and I couldn’t agree more. In the face of fears that they might lose business, they nonetheless stepped up to that responsibility, something no other arts organization in our community has done yet. But they all should. It shouldn’t be so difficult. It’s not a mandate to get vaccinated; the nonvaccinated can just take a test, available free from the government, and attend, increasing their own and others’ safety.

A number of cities already have that requirement for all restaurants and theaters. We can and should be doing more as a community to get through this pandemic better and faster. Every organization can do more, and Heartland Theater is a model for this. It’s a simple but effective way to help us get back to normal faster, including being able to get out and attend events in a safer way.

Please join me in encouraging our community organizations to follow Heartland’s leadership.

Laurie Bergner, Normal

