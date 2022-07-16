KUDOS: To Eureka Area United Fund

The University of Illinois Extension of Woodford County would like to extend its gratitude to the Eureka Area United Fund for their generous financial contribution made to our organization.

For over 60 years, they have worked tirelessly to raise funds that are poured right back into the community. Our clientele, like many others in Eureka, greatly benefit from their support. The 4-H program was able to utilize these funds for programs such as “Your Thoughts Matter,” Culture, Cuisine and Conversation,” and school programs such as the Butterfly Enrichment program which reaches approximately 300 youth.