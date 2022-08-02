KUDOS: To Doris Henderson, Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

How fortunate Central Illinois is to have the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation working for and with them. The Center for Hope Outreach Programs in Bloomington is the recent recipient of a generous gift of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation-Doris Henderson Donor Advised Fund. Doris Henderson had been a long time supporter of the Outreach and had partnered with the Community Foundation to arrange gifts upon her passing last December to 21 non-profit organizations, most of which are located in Central Illinois. Thank you, Doris Henderson and Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.