KUDOS: To anonymous rescuer

My aunt Mary Agnes used to say, "An angel when you need one, will suddenly appear." I found out the truth of her words Thursday night when I was eating outside at a Lexington restaurant and nearly choked to death.

I didn't get the name of the man from Bloomington who jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on me. I hope he sees this and knows how grateful I am for his intervention -- he saved my life.

He had two young children with him and I hope they know what a hero he is. Also, thanks to the other patrons who came from inside the restaurant to help. One woman pulled over in her car to see if she should call 9-1-1. Thanks to you all for your concern and willingness to take action.

If you don't know how to perform the Heimlich, you should learn. You may be that "angel" when someone needs you.

Terri Ryburn, Normal

