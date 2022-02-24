 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KUDOS: Grateful for kindness

Letters to the Editor

To the lady who volunteered to tie my shoe laces, to the gentleman who ran to help me load my car, to the couple who followed me ready to catch me in case I fell since I walk like a drunken sailor, to the numerous good citizens who fetch a grocery cart for me, or return one, or the customers who let me step ahead of the line, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for caring so much.

The same goes for the good and super busy employees at Kroger who fetch items for me, and Meijer who moved a bench a little closer to the grocery section.

I am so grateful for everyone’s kindness and the good people of our town.

T. Mucha, Bloomington

