KUDOS: From the Arthritis Foundation

Over $11,000 was raised for the Arthritis Foundation in the Jingle Bell Run. The JBR in B-N has been an annual event for over 30 years.

I know it was difficult to gear back up after the COVID pandemic cancelled so much of our lives and this in-person event last year.

Kudos to Beta Nu Chapter members of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority at ISU who worked countless hours helping with this event.

The weather was “frightful” at 37 degrees with 35 mph gusts, yet the AOIIs energy and spirit were a much needed boost for a successful event. Emily McNicholas was team captain for BN which raised over $2,800. She also served as MC.

More Sisters walked and ran than I remember from past years. Others had the freezing task of holding up mile markers, and being on the trail as well as the Raab Road crosswalk. Lots of energy was expended just staying warm. I am a very proud AOII Alumnae able to participate in this event.

Thank you AOIIs, HCC, Normal Police Department, Glenn Harbin of Downs & Jazzmin McKay of Chicago Office of Arthritis Foundation for a special day.

Suan Guess-Hanson, Bloomington

