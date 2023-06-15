This year Heartline and Heart House raised $25,000 to aid in the continuation of the many services we offer.

A big thank you to all the sponsors for 2023; Advanced Ag Concepts, Inc., Mangold Ford, Parsons Company, Sam Leman Chevrolet and VIVO were our Corporate Sponsors. The Silver sponsors were CEFCU, Eureka Community Bank, In Memory of Justin, Midwest Repair, and Steve & Patty Jones. The Bronze sponsors were Bender Land Improvement, Blunier Implement, Inc., Busy Corner, Carle Eureka Hospital, Commerce Bank, Donald M. Heinold, Earlybird Feed & Fertilizer, Eureka Disposal, Eureka Family Dental, Eureka Rotary Club, Goodfield State Bank, H & R Block (Eureka Office) Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Lawnscapes, Leman Automotive, LogoWear LLC, Lone Wolf Concrete, Martin Sign Service, Roth Stoneworks TCI Companies, Thrivent, Vermeer Midwest and Wiegand Plumbing Inc. of IL. There were many other general and in kind donations to make this event successful and are so thankful for all of them.

We would like to extend our sincere thank you to all the participants and all the volunteers to make the event a success! We would also like to extend a thank you to the City of Eureka and to the Eureka Ambulance Service for their presence at the event

A big congratulations to Olivia Nordhielm and Dean Witzig for placing first overall female and male for the 5K run and to Olivia Morris and Eli Bottigliero for placing first overall female and male for the 10K run.

For more information on Heartline and Heart House please visit our website at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org.

Brandi E. Gerber, Executive Director