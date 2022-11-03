KUDOS: For supporting Tootsie Roll Drive

To all of the local citizens, the Bloomington Knights of Columbus wants to thank the community for supporting our I.D. Drive, more commonly known as the Tootsie Roll Drive.

The drive is always held the third weekend of September. This drive supports the intellectually and physically challenged in this community. We do this by putting volunteers in front of local stores and handing out Tootsie Rolls in exchange for your donation. We have been doing this for 52 years and the money we raise goes to programs that support these individuals. We donate the money to programs that help these individuals. Programs such as the Special Education programs in the local school districts, and also the McLean County S.O.A.R. program administered by the City of Bloomington. We also donate to Illinois Special Olympics and other organizations that have a 501(c)(3) classifications. Your organizaition/group has to be so qualified by the I.R.S.

We donate all the money we raise to these organizations and the special people they help.

Again this year the goal was $10,000, and while we did not make the goal, we did raise $9,000. That will go to above mentioned organizations except for the money we have to pay for Tootsie Rolls, and for aprons and collection cans, which we reuse from year to year, except for a few we have to replace. No one is paid or receives any money for their volunteering. Our big limit is having enough volunteers to collect.

Thank you again for all of your support.

Dennis M. Fries for the committee

and the Knights of Columbus