KUDOS: For support of Project Evergreen

The Danvers Lion’s Club would like to thank everyone in our community for supporting Project Evergreen. Project Evergreen brightens the holidays for local people and families who find themselves in a difficult position during the holiday season.

Project Evergreen is coordinated by the Danvers Lion’s Club, but is supported by the entire community. This year 82 people were helped through Project Evergreen.

We appreciate everyone’s generous donations of gifts, books, money, food, and clothing. Thank you for giving back to your community. Without your help, Project Evergreen would not be possible. We are very lucky to be living in such a caring community that is so willing to share and spread Christmas joy.

Norm Rocke

Chairman of Project Evergreen

Danvers Lions Club

