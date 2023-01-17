KUDOS: For sidewalk, street resurfacing

We would like to thank the City of Bloomington and Steve Arney and the crew he worked with for the new sidewalks and street resurfacing that was done on some of the walkways and streets in the Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood this summer and fall.

Our children who traveled home for the holidays remarked how much nicer and safer it was to walk and drive around the neighborhood after the new walkways were put in.

Young neighbors who have strollers and wagons for their children also commented how much easier it was to walk downtown Saturday mornings to the Farmers Market on smooth surfaces.

Our old historic neighborhood is still in the process of needing more walkways and streets repaired, but it has certainly been an improvement with the work that was just completed. Thank you.

Herb and Pamala Eaton, Bloomington