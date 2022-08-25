KUDOS: For Saturdays on the Square

A big shot out of thanks to Dan Adams, The Pantagraph, Castle Theatre, City of Bloomington, and the many sponsors who brought music to Saturdays on the Square this summer in downtown Bloomington. It was great seeing so many people out and about enjoying the music and camaraderie. Saturdays on the Square brought families and friends to our downtown streets for dancing and good times. We look forward to more events like this in historic downtown Bloomington in the future.