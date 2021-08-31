KUDOS: For responses to accident

Recently I was in a car accident at a Veterans Parkway intersection. A few minutes after the crash a women appeared by my open driver door to check on me. It seemed to me that she came out of nowhere. She knelt down and asked if she could take my pulse and look into my eyes. She said she was a nurse. I felt her compassion, her gentle giving and her knowledge. I asked her name; she responded, ‘Angelica.” She truly was my angel. I thank her from the bottom of my heart.