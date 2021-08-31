KUDOS: For responses to accident

I have people to thank publicly.
Recently I was in a car accident at a Veterans Parkway intersection. A few minutes after the crash a women appeared by my open driver door to check on me. It seemed to me that she came out of nowhere. She knelt down and asked if she could take my pulse and look into my eyes. She said she was a nurse. I felt her compassion, her gentle giving and her knowledge. I asked her name; she responded, ‘Angelica.” She truly was my angel. I thank her from the bottom of my heart.
Also, I publicly want to thank the rescue personnel who appeared in minutes. The Fire Department with their paramedics, and all the police performed their jobs diligently and professionally. They were well trained, and compassionate to my needs. Bloomington is a good place to live.
One more thanks- A major factor that saved me from serious injury was my sturdy, well-built car, a Subaru. I thank their engineers and manufacturers for their quality product.
Marlene Gregor, Bloomington