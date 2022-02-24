KUDOS: For compassion after 100-car wreck

I was involved in the 100-vehicle snow related accident on Thursday, February 17. I was traveling from my home in Waterloo, Iowa, to my daughters’ homes in Indianapolis. My accident left me with a car that will probably be totaled, a body that is sore and bruised and a puppy who is traumatized.

But in spite of the trauma, I found human compassion. The ambulance drivers, Illinois State Police and dispatchers were all very kind and helpful. But I have to give special recognition to two of the Farmer City Police Officers. Officer Jacob King and his partner. (I don’t remember his name but he was sworn in the morning of the pile-up.) They were exceedingly helpful and went way beyond their duties to ensure that I was taken care of and treated with utmost respect. They got me to a hotel, ensured the owners would allow my dog to stay with me and Officer King even delivered a pizza to me.

I drove around with them for about three hours and witnessed the same level of concern for all of the other victims of this horrendous accident. I have worked with police officers for quite some time, especially as I served on the City Council in Waterloo. Too often police personnel are only recognized for unprofessional behavior and rarely thanked when they perform in an exceptional manner. Thus I wanted the Police Department and City and all residents of Farmer City to know how much I appreciated the work of two of their finest.

I believe that leadership begins at the top -- leading by example. Chief Guest and the other officers must also be commended – it takes a village. Again, thank you for your care and concern, and let Officer King know he has a forever friend in Waterloo.

Sharon Juon, Waterloo, Iowa

