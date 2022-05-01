 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: Learning to play guitar ...on a pogo stick?

Question: Can you name the Normal resident who used to jump around on a pogo stick in her Normal neighborhood while also somehow playing the guitar?

Answer: Yes, it was Leah Marlene, the rising star these days on ABC-TV’s “American Idol” (she’s back on national TV tonight at 7 p.m.). “She used to also pogo and shoot baskets in the driveway!” chuckles her dad, Derry Grehan, of Normal. (Singing while pogo-sticking? Now that could be a new, hugely popular routine they'd love on "Idol.")

 

 

 

