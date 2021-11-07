 Skip to main content
‘Flavorful Final Four’

Flick: A state title for the NCHS Iron(grill)men?

Readying to fire up the grill for another Friday night Ironmen football game, are from left, Marty Pickett, Mike Malinowski, Dave Reynolds, Jim Whalen and Dave Ensenberger.

Overheard at Normal Community High School football games, home in 2021 of one of the state’s top teams:

— “That squad is smokin’ hot!“

— “Is the center done?”

— “There’s the pigskin!”

— “Boy, he put some mustard on that one, didn’t he?”

— “Did Reynolds wrap?“

We’re referring to pork chops, of course.

As the 2021 NCHS edition of the Ironmen football team strode through the regular season undefeated and this week was entering the second round of the Illinois High School Association’s Class 7A playoffs, one other NCHS team at football games is already in an esteemed Final Four.

That is, the state’s “Flavorful Final Four.”

More specifically, it is the first-ever Illinois State Pork Chop Sandwich Finals, co-hosted by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers Association, in which one of the four statewide finalists (from an original field of 79) we now know is … the “A-Train Concession Stand,” made up of NCHS alums who grill and serve pork chop sandwiches at NCHS games.

As smilingly confesses Marty Pickett, NCHS Class of ’78 and these days Friday night head chef: “It’s gotten big. We’ve got people who I think come out for the pork chops instead of the game.”

A devoted unit that’s been a part of Ironmen football now for 13 years, even better than their sandwiches perhaps is their reason.

A former Ironman player and in adult life, hog farmer, was 43-year-old Adam Denzer, who by day was a Unit 5 bus dispatcher and huge NCHS sports fan and sadly one January night of 2008, met a tragic farm-accident fate.

His nickname back at NCHS was “A-Train.”

110721-blm-loc-flickcolumn-The A-Train Concession Stand (1).jpg

The A-Train Concession Stand serves food at Normal Community High School football games.

The community outpouring and generosity was so great, his widow, Marie, donated a trailer in his memory, to keep the memories alive.

They have.

Hog heaven.

Since then, at games and several other athletic events in a year, any number of alums have donated their time, energy and ability to enlighten a pork chop (besides Marty Pickett, among others: Dave Reynolds, Jim Whalen, Dave Ensenberger, John Baermann, Mike Malinowski, Craig Pickett, Dave Willert, Mike Adams and Randy Lyons), with profits to the school and its athletic endeavors.

“We have a lot of fun besides,” says Reynolds, Class of ’75.

Down now to only four (NCHS, Lemont, Carlinville and Cambridge high schools), the 2021 champion of the Best Pork Chop Sandwich competition (decided via online voting that ended Friday) will be announced at halftime of the Class 6A championship game Nov. 27 in DeKalb.

Since the announcement of making the final round, and even before, the A-Train itself has become somewhat of a media darling.

110721-blm-loc-flickcolumn-Two of the A-Trainers at work Dave Ensenberger left and Jim Whalen .jpg

A-Trainers Dave Ensenberger, left, and Jim Whalen man the grill.

WGLT radio did a story.

The Iron(grill)men and Marty Pickett were featured the other night on WYZZ-WMBD-TV.

Normal Community High’s own Inkspot newspaper did a nice recap on their school’s pork chop adventures.

At WEEK-TV, the team appeared on Jim Mattson’s weekly sports special and gave Mattson a double pork chop sandwich, triple wrapped to keep it warm.

And the NCHS “A-Train” sandwich itself?

Just how good is it?

Flick: Appropriate rainbows, hedge apples, a Tesla ... where?

We tracked down one of the pork chop sandwich judges, assigned by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Association, who traveled about, arduously sampling sandwiches across the region — it is Randy Kindred, the exceptional sports column writer for this newspaper who can also enjoy a sandwich.

“The (A-Train) sandwich was terrific,” Kindred reports. “It was juicy and perfectly seasoned. It was piping hot and fresh off the grill. An A-Plus effort for the A-Train.”

And so now, the A-Train team along with those other three await word which is the state’s best. The winner will claim $500, a state championship banner to be displayed at its events and the soon-to-surely-be-forever-vaunted Illinois State High School Pork Sandwich “Golden Spatula,” along of course with the pride of knowing that many love high school football and some like a good pork chop sandwich even more.

No beef with that.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

