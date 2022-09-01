WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Want to attract more teachers? Pay them more

Oprah Winfrey said her fourth-grade teacher created a “spark for learning” and is why she had a talk show. Lin Manuel-Miranda said arts education “saved his life” and cited his sixth-grade music teacher. John Legend said his English teacher pushed him to apply for a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, which led to his becoming a successful songwriter.

Teachers have long played an important role in civil society. They shape, inspire, and change students’ lives. More broadly, America’s educated workforce separates it from other countries, leads to innovation, and fuels the economy. But as students head back to school, many districts can’t find enough teachers to fill the classrooms.

School districts have fought for several years to find teachers, but the crisis worsened this year. Many cite stress from the pandemic, teacher burnout, low pay, and a decrease in college students entering the field. The Republican-led culture wars over what can be taught in classrooms — not to mention the persistent threat of school shootings — are other factors contributing to the exodus.

More troubling, the teacher shortage impacts poor urban and rural school districts the most. Further exacerbating the crisis is the lack of diversity among teachers.

A diverse teaching force benefits all students. It is more reflective of the real world, and makes white students and teachers more aware of cultural differences. Research also shows that Black students who have at least one teacher of color during their academic careers are more likely to graduate from high school and enroll in college.

Other states, including Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, have moved to a four-day school week as a way to attract more teachers, though the educational benefits appear mixed.

Here’s a better solution: Pay teachers more for the important work they do. New Mexico recently increased teacher salaries by 20%. Teachers in Mississippi received an average salary increase of $5,100. In Georgia, lawmakers awarded teachers a $2,000 bonus as a way to increase retention.

The American Federation of Teachers has suggested other steps to recruit and retain quality teachers, including decreasing class size, ensuring school safety, and creating a culture where parents are more respectful of educators.

Given their impact, teachers deserve at least that much.

The Philadelphia Inquirer