WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Strategic Oil Reserve release is short-sighted

In the depths of what appears to be political despair, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as a way to lower gas prices.
"Tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will not fix the problem. We are experiencing higher prices because the administration and Democrats in Congress are waging a war on American energy," said Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy Committee.
The senator is not wrong. Americans are feeling the impact of higher gas prices at the pump and in heating bills because of the Biden administration's own crusade against the U.S. oil and gas industry. Just two years ago the United States was energy independent and a net exporter. After the Biden administration canceled the XL Keystone pipeline and greenlighted Russia's Nord Stream II pipeline, the president seems determined to make the United States energy-dependent on other nations again.
According to EnergyWire, this release would have almost no effect on gasoline prices in the long term. The release of the Strategic Oil Reserves should be an option only for extreme supply disruption, which is not the case at the current time.
For the last decade, the U.S. has had a strong oil and gas industry that led America to energy security and independence from rogue or hostile nations. It has been essential to the national and economic security of the country.
The best decision the president could make is to start embracing America's energy sector instead of fighting against it. A comprehensive energy strategy would better serve the American people and stabilize energy prices. Begging OPEC and Russia to increase production and now using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are not substitutes for American energy production or prosperity.
PHOTOS: Illinois House lawmakers pass energy bill
Illinois Legislature
Rep. Marcus Evans, Jr., D-Chicago, talks on the phone prior to session starting on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, reacts as Illinois State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, thanks her for helping him change a blown out tire on Interstate 55 as he speaks on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, describes how Illinois State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, helped to block traffic for him while he changed a tire on Interstate 55 as he thanked her on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, speaks in opposition of Senate Bill 539, an omnibus ethics package, as representatives debate Gov. JB Pritzker's amendatory veto on the bill on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Kelly Burke, right, D-Evergreen Park, watches the vote board as representatives vote to accept Gov. JB Pritzker's amendatory veto on Senate Bill 539, an omnibus ethics package, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois House Majority Leader Rep. Greg Harris, D-Chicago, looks out over the chamber as a session is gaveled in for the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, right, talks with Illinois State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, left, prior to session on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, left, talks with Illinois State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, right, prior to debate on Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks about Springfield's Dallman coal-fired power station during debate on Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, expresses his opposition to Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. CD Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, expresses his opposition to Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, expresses his support of Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, bringing up the smoke from the California wildfires causing health problems for his child during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, left, listens as Illinois State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, talks about a promised trade school for Chicago during debate of Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, talks about a promised trade school for Chicago during debate of Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Marcus Evans, Jr., D-Chicago, answers questions from Republicans on Senate Bill 2408, a comprehensive energy proposal, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gives his closing remarks on Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Rep. Marcus Evans, Jr., D-Chicago, left, celebrates with Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, as Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, passes the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, gives his closing remarks on Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, right, gets a hug from Illinois State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, after Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, passed the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Speaker of the House Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside, center right, gives his closing remarks on Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
