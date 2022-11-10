WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Hold corporations, countries accountable for slave labor

Various prominent U.S. corporations, including Walmart and Intel, might be shying away from principled stances condemning foreign uses of slavery and child labor for the production of cheap consumer goods. An importation rule change proposes to eliminate declarations on imported goods that offer insights into where goods come from and whether abusive labor practices were at play. The net effect would be to help countries of origin hide their abuses from their American customers.

The existing U.S. Customs and Border Protection rules require statements of origin on shipping manifests, which offer significant clues about the labor conditions behind certain products. Consumers, of course, want access to cheap goods. But is it really worth saving a few cents to purchase goods in which slavery, forced abortion, torture or child exploitation were part of the production process?

Consider the situation of Uyghurs in China. They are a primarily Muslim ethnic minority targeted by the Chinese government for “reeducation” because they are deemed too independent of Communist Party control. More than 1 million have been detained and sent to reeducation camps since 2017. They are subjected to torture, forced labor, involuntary sterilizations and forced abortions, the State Department says. Children have been taken from their parents. In the Xinjiang region of northwestern China, forced labor yields products that China then tries to export, including cotton fabric and components of microchips.

The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee — executives from 20 top corporations and organizations that include Walmart, Intel and General Motors — has floated a rule change to streamline importation procedures. Shipping manifests would be treated as confidential, which means the public would have a much harder time tracing the origins of the products they’re buying.

There are 41 countries whose labor practices warrant scrutiny because they use slavery or impose abusive labor conditions, including child labor.

The advisory committee’s rule-change proposal deserves a swift and unceremonious rejection. As long as American consumers blindly purchase products without knowing their origins, countries like China will feel minimal pressure to halt their egregiously abusive labor practices.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch