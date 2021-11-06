WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Good news, bad news on tobacco use

The pandemic was good for big tobacco. Briefly, anyway.

A report showed what was obviously bad news for anyone who’d like to see fewer people in our nation lighting up. Until, just two days later, came news that things were perhaps not quite so bad anymore. First came the sorry news that cigarette smoking increased in 2020 for the first time in two decades. In a way, this isn’t at all surprising: Businesses were shuttered and people were told to shelter at home.

Vacations were put on ice. Going to a movie theater or a ballpark or dining indoors at a restaurant, we were told, was too risky to be contemplated.

The result, for some: Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.

This was an awful development no matter how you looked at it. The pandemic lockdowns were established in the name of public health, but one obvious negative result — and there were many others — was an uptick in smoking. After fully 20 years of decline.

But then came news that the pandemic-fueled boom in cigarette smoking had apparently been snuffed out, with the most recently available statistics showing a reduction in cigarette sales once again.

Here’s hoping.

Though there’s universal agreement that reducing the number of smokers is an unalloyed good — even most smokers wish they could kick the habit — there’s also been a fair amount of confusion and not a few mixed signals about how best to proceed. Alternatives to traditional cigarettes were briefly embraced as just the ticket. Until they weren’t.

Federal regulators would do well to begin by recognizing that nicotine is a drug that some folks find enjoyable. And then they get addicted. As such, the fundamental question that needs to be asked, and answered as best as is possible, is this: What’s the safest nicotine-delivery device?

Are electronic cigarettes that heat rather than ignite tobacco better than traditional smokes? How about vaping? Are there chewable alternatives?

These questions are not easily answered. But they must be addressed.

Trying to keep up on the latest recommendations from public health officials can be a dizzying affair. One thing is in — until it’s out again. Or is it sort of out, but not really so much?

Except for smoking, that is.

Any smoking is too much smoking, and the fewer people who are lighting up the better. Period.

