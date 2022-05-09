WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: COVID’s toll now part of the American fabric

To say it is not to fully absorb it: Our nation of 330 million souls has lost 1 million lives in just over two years to a virus that landed here in January 2020. Nor is the deeply humbling total, which has touched almost every American family, the end. We mark the milestone when there’s a merciful lull in casualties from COVID-19 — only about 400 Americans are now dying daily, thanks to vaccinations, natural immunity and a prevalent mutation that’s less deadly — but no guarantees about the future.

Early obfuscation by Beijing enabled the virus to sucker-punch nations worldwide. Local and state leaders, though generally doing their best, were discombobulated and likely too slow when it mattered most. Much worse, at a time when Americans were the most vulnerable, Donald Trump promoted nonsense remedies and turned public health into just another front in a culture war.

Trump deserves credit for leading a federal effort that produced safe, life-saving vaccines in record time; the shots have spared hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans — but the contempt for authority and science he earlier fomented came back to kneecap inoculation efforts, which still have only reached two-thirds of Americans (never mind boosters).

Remember every name. Honor every helper. Learn every lesson.

New York Daily News

