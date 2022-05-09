WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Comptroller should complete remainder of her sentence

Life is getting back to normal in Dixon, Illinois, victim of an especially disgusting scam, even in a state notorious for public corruption.

Working from a position of trust as comptroller, Rita Crundwell embezzled a stunning $53.7 million over two decades to fund a lavish lifestyle, while her small, Lee County town (2020 population: 15,733) cut jobs, borrowed to the hilt and postponed essential upkeep. The town recovered part of the money from the bank and auditing firms that enabled Crundwell, as well as from the sale of horses and other luxury goods she bought with stolen funds.

At its meeting May 2, the Dixon City Council showed it is making progress despite the terrible crime committed against it, approving a budget, recognizing the work of the beautification preservation committee and addressing what we hope were routine bills.

It’s a far cry from the Crundwell years, when the town postponed replacement of a fire truck at the same time its shameless bookkeeper was using stolen money to buy herself a $2 million motor home. Crundwell kept stealing right up to her arrest in 2012, at one point buying a $350,000 horse named Pizzazzy Lady with money supposedly earmarked for a Dixon sewer project.

What will it take to deter public officials in this state from using government offices to steal from taxpayers? Even longer prison sentences?

In 2006, former Illinois Gov. George Ryan was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison and in 2011, ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years. In 2013, Crundwell got one of the stiffest corruption sentences in memory: 19 years, seven months. It fit the crime: What Crundwell did to Dixon, boyhood home of Ronald Reagan, is widely viewed as the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history.

You’d hope the mere threat of a 20-year term would act as a deterrent, but apparently not, partly because those sentences aren’t always what they seem. While Ryan served his time, the outrageous Blagojevich had his sentence commuted by ex-President Donald Trump, who committed a fresh injustice against the citizens of Illinois by freeing him more than four years early.

And then there’s Crundwell, released from prison last August after serving less than half her sentence instead of the 85% that is mandatory in the federal system. She has COVID-19 to thank.

Three thoughts:

First, the pandemic posed a deadly threat to vulnerable inmates such as Crundwell and the feds had a duty to protect them from the virus, even if that meant temporarily releasing nonviolent offenders to home confinement.

Second, the people of Dixon have every right to be angry about this compassion shown to a coldhearted liar who lived like a queen by gutting their town’s finances.

Third, when it’s deemed safe to do so, Crundwell should be returned to prison to complete the rest of her sentence. After abusing the public trust for more than 20 years, she should be required to serve at least 85% of an appropriate 235-month sentence. The federal system has no parole.

Corrupt public officials watching this high-profile case are no doubt betting that they, too, can get away with stealing for years, and then get off with a penalty that makes corruption worth the risk. Keep Crundwell behind bars, along with other crooks who abuse their offices and disgrace this state.

