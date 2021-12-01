WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: A simple ask, Gov. Pritzker

How Illinois spends taxpayers’ money should never be kept secret.

And yet, after the state budget was introduced in the spring, Democrats in control of Springfield quietly created a special fund that gives Gov. J.B. Pritzker unilateral power over how to spend billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief money.

How did this happen?

In late May, General Assembly Democrats unveiled their $42 billion budget proposal. Back then, no mention was made of any kind of state fund that would permit the governor to spend a chunk of the federal cash exactly as he wished, without any kind of approval or even input from state lawmakers — or the public for that matter. It never came up in committee sessions or on the House floor.

Democrats had one more chance to spell out the provision before the Illinois Senate voted on the budget early June 1. Again, nary a word.

“And it turns out, they create this fund that really gives the governor authority to make multibillion-dollar decisions without any notification or input from the General Assembly,” state Rep. Tom Demmer, a Republican from Dixon, told the Tribune.

Demmer’s not happy. Neither are we.

Illinoisans across the state should be just as incensed.

Pritzker’s team says federal rules allow the governor to tap into the Illinois American Rescue Plan funds without an appropriation from the General Assembly. His people say the unilateral authority gives Pritzker the ability to keep Illinois’ finances on track as the state recovers from the pandemic.

Last May, we gave state government plaudits for making some headway in improving Illinois’ financial outlook. Springfield had been able to chisel down its backlog of unpaid bills from an unconscionable mark of $16.7 billion in 2017 to $3.4 billion, an amount that essentially put Illinois on track to pay its bills on time — within 30 days of receipt. Fitch Ratings, one of the major bond rating agencies, also praised Pritzker’s team for progress on the bill backlog and for shoring up the state’s rainy-day fund. Pleasing major bond rating agencies matters, particularly when you’re a state saddled with billions in pension debt and a history of unbalanced budgets.

But none of that excuses the opacity that the Pritzker administration has draped over its handling of President Joe Biden’s ARPA money. Maybe the governor believes he can skirt the need to be transparent about his use of the funds because he thinks it’s a windfall. But it’s not money raining from the sky. It’s money raised from federal taxpayers. And because it’s hard-earned cash from the pockets of citizens, it’s incumbent on Pritzker and Democrats in Springfield to give all of the General Assembly — and the public — an opportunity to provide input on how that money is spent.

This isn’t the first time Democrats have been less than upfront with their spending habits.

We have nothing against pickleball, but in 2019 Pritzker and the Democrats pushed through the General Assembly a $45 billion public works spending plan bloated with a potpourri of expenditures — many of them warranted (road and bridge repairs), and many of them not (pickleball courts and dog parks). If such amenities have merit, they should be implemented and paid for by local governments and taxpayers, not by the whole state. Worse, the plan to pay for the capital spending extravaganza included doubling the state gasoline tax, raising license plate fees, expanding gambling and — you guessed it, more borrowing. In fact, more than $20 billion in additional borrowing.

How to spend taxpayer money is one of the weightiest tasks a governor and state legislature can undertake. It requires research, deliberation, discipline, and most of all, an uncompromising commitment to transparency.

The ask here isn’t that Democrats relinquish control over pandemic relief money to Republicans. Democrats rule Springfield because voters put them there. But the entirety of the General Assembly should be involved in deliberations over spending decisions, and Illinoisans deserve a window into the process — long before measures get signed and enacted.

Yes, Gov. Pritzker, Democrats helm the ship right now. But taxpayers also have leverage — at the ballot box. And you’re not winning them over by spending their money behind a curtain.

Chicago Tribune

