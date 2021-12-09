OUR VIEW: Working together helping everyone

They say that “a rising tide lifts all boats.” And while 2021 sure presented a lot of bad, one undeniable source of hope has been the economic gains rising in Bloomington-Normal.

Electric vehicle maker Rivian and chocolate giant Fererro are the megawatt headliners, with both investing enormous sums.

For that reason, in terms of development, 2021 was a good year for Bloomington-Normal — and the region as a result — despite being in, well, Illinois.

Our state gets lots of criticism — in our view, almost all of it justifiable — for being unfriendly to business. The onerous regulation, outrageous workers comp and myriad other roadblocks have long hobbled investment here.

Sure, incentive packages play a gradually critical role in securing big developments.

But they are investments nonetheless.

And they are here.

Both Rivian and Fererro were cited Tuesday during the "State of B-N" event hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Mayor Chris Koos talked about the big gains despite challenges presented by COVID and sharp economic headwinds. All that projected development has put pressure on the housing market and presented new questions about what comes next.

In our view, part of that conversation has to be about working in harness as a region. Central Illinois is blessed with open land, hard workers and an unbeatable interstate and train network that puts cargo within a couple of days’ journey for wide swaths of the country.

For many years, as in many parts of the U.S., communities here competed against one another for projects. Today, our future will depend on working not just as one Bloomington-Normal, but also with Peoria, Decatur, Springfield, Champaign and beyond so we all benefit.

Our communities are the boats of the “rising tide,” an apropos aphorism if there ever was one.

In fact, President John F. Kennedy often gets credit for saying “a rising tide lifts all boats.”

But his speechwriter years ago said it was actually borrowed from a group called the New England Council, a collection of regional business organizations. In other words, an association laser focused on working together.

In Central Illinois, partnerships and conversations about collaboration are happening between chambers of commerce and economic development councils.

How far our success goes will depend on the business growth of newcomers like Rivian and Fererro — as well as our ability to bring in new economic generators to keep that growth going far and wide into 2022 and beyond.

