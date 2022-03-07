OUR VIEW: Willie Brown will be missed

The community lost a loyal and visible booster last weekend.

Willie Brown, who rose through the ranks of State Farm to become executive vice president, died Saturday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. He was 74.

Brown started as a data processor and worked at State Farm for 38 years before retiring in 2009, amassing a string of promotions.

But his reach extended far, far beyond.

Brown was an advocate for causes that made our community better. He saw opportunities and built support. His leadership is evident across Bloomington-Normal.

In an official capacity, he served on numerous boards and community groups, including the State Farm Foundation, Illinois State University’s College of Business Advisory Board and United Way of McLean County board.

Less visible but no less important was that Brown was a prolific mentor focused on helping others develop. He gave back in immeasurable ways — more than we’ll ever know.

Brown made a mark, with a list of accolades including the NAACP Roy Wilkens award winner for lifetime achievement and election to the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, among many others.

If we have one life to live, Brown showed what can be accomplished by being compassionate and finding common ground.

He will be missed.

