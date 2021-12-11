OUR VIEW: What's keeping half of us from shots?:

As we approach the third calendar year of living under the throttling requirements of surviving a pandemic, we continue to be outraged by the public life requirements of staying alive, and we’re still struggling to find some kind of normal within the limitations forced on us by the medical community, all manner of governmental bodies and by one another.

We wait impatiently for that long-promised return to “normal.”

But when we consider the problems, we rarely look in the mirror. Perhaps that’s where we should start.

Even with the most generous grading system, we are failing. A COVID-19 vaccine has been available for months. In many areas of Central Illinois as well as the country, fewer than half of the residents are fully vaccinated.

Champaign County, the home of the state’s largest university, is the standard-bearer for downstate. A total of 80% of the county’s residents have received at least one vaccination. That’s notable, and experts say that 80% is acceptable as a goal.

But Champaign County still fails. For whatever reason, completing the vaccination program with a second jab is a challenge. Just 57% of Champaign County residents are fully vaccinated.

That’s a failure in anyone’s book.

McLean County is close to the “success” of Champaign County. The same percentage is fully vaccinated, and 74% have received at least one shot.

Illinois is in the middle of the pack of the U.S. at 63% fully vaccinated. But Chicago and Cook County are carrying a lot of downstate counties, with the 65% of its 5.2 million residents fully vaccinated.

Christian County (51% with one jab, 43% fully vaccinated), Shelby and Moultrie Counties (both 47% and 39%) trail Macon County (59% and 47%), but none of these downstate counties are acquitting themselves particularly well.

Are half of us convinced the evidence we have says an ongoing passive attitude is the correct path?

Have half of us decided the other half is a delusion pack of drones?

Do half of us think the way out of this morass is to keep doing what we’ve been doing?

We find these attitudes deplorable when they’re displayed by politicians, but who’s following whose lead?

Repeating the advice of our best medical and scientific minds is not enough for half of us. Instead, half of us are listening to the words of those who claim to have done “their own research,” but when pressed for details about that research, the topic gets changed.

Governmental entities have been awful with their handling of the pandemic, from early ignorance to leading expectations of a quick solution, from mixed messages to outright incorrect communication, from grandstanding the pandemic for political gain to using it for personal purposes.

Yet those who continue to steadfastly maintain they’ll remain anti-vaccination match politicians for moving goalposts every time the end zone is approached.

There’s more trust for weathermen than for medical/scientific experts. The phrase “to this point, there has not been proven to be any significant side effects” is present or implied on all medicines we take. But for half of us, this is particularly terrorizing when it’s associated with COVID vaccination side effects. Why?

Some are waiting for long-term side effects reports, adamantly insisting they care about their bodies and anyone who argues against them is whatever derogatory term is du jour – sheep, drone, elitist, ignorant.

There are thousands more stories of people still alive because they’ve been vaccinated than the sad stories of those negatively affected. What more obvious way is there of showing there’s not a universal reaction to the shot? There are people whose medical history will exclude them from the vaccination, just as their medical history will show that they require other substances.

The COVID pandemic is the deadliest in the United States in a century. But in addition to the Spanish flu, considering epidemics and pandemics from the last century, there are such recognizable names as polio, measles, smallpox and AIDS. Those have been significantly reduced in severity or eliminated because of the efforts of the world’s best at tackling medical issues.

It’s a shame half of us don’t find that significant. We won’t find our way out of the hold this vile virus has on us until minds are changed.

