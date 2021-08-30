OUR VIEW: We honor Illinois military who made ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan

One of the many things to change as we've moved into the 21st century is definitions at the conclusions of conflicts.

Wars, for example, are not so much "won" and "lost" anymore. They're often not even declared. In many cases, no goal is defined, exits strategies do not exist.

You can't "win" if you don't know how "winning" is specified.

So as the United States retreats from Afghanistan after two decades, the decision should not be strictly defined as a "loss." If we had no goal, it was impossible to win.

That's little comfort for those who came back from the Middle East wounded, or for the families and friends of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sgt. Jesse Tilton, a U.S. medic from Long Creek, died in Afghanistan on July 13, 2010, three days after suffering wounds while saving a fellow soldier in Kandahar. His mother, Julie Magana, points out that what soldiers did while there was important and lasting and will live on in the hearts of the Afghan people whose lives they touched.

“The important part is what they left of themselves,” she said. “They gave them a different insight to how people could live and act and think. (The people) will remember their small kindnesses. These medics, if there were children or people hurt in villages, they would go out and seek them out and help them and try to care for them.”

So if winning is not how to define the result, it's better to look at the positives. What was successful about the United States’ presence in Afghanistan?

Let’s start with the way women and girls were treated. As the Unites States’ forces leave the country, analysts are expressing concern about women returning to their previous place in Afghan society – that is, kept behind doors and quiet. But thanks to the effort of those in the service, for two decades, women and girls were able to take advantage of opportunities to learn to read and write. That’s an entire generation of women whose lives were altered in a positive way.

The United States is not good at country-building. That’s a strategy that’s been marked by dozens of missteps post-World War II. Of the 16 efforts of U.S. democratic nation-building during the past century, according to the Carnegie Endowment, democracy was sustained in only four cases 10 years after the departure of U.S. forces. Two of these followed Japan and Germany's total defeat and surrender after World War II, and two were Grenada and Panama. In addition, no American-supported surrogate regime has made the transition to democracy.

Twenty-first century policy-makers, administrations, politicians and soldiers have has a front-row seat to a basic truism. There are a lot of things the United States can do and accomplish. Implementing democracy in non-democratic regions is one we’ve yet to master. That’s a lesson we continue to be unable to remember.

One way for us to honor those who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan is to remember what has been learned, both the good news and the disappointing.

Illinois military members who died in Afghanistan

AIR FORCE

Lt. Col. John Henry Stein, 39, Bardolph

Senior Airman Bradley Randall Smith, 24, Troy

Airman Daniel James Johnson, 23, Schiller Park

Staff Sgt. Jacob Lee Frazier, 24, St. Charles

ARMY

1st Lt. Derwin Isaac, Williams, 41, Chicago

1st Lt. Jared William Southworth, 26, Oakland

Capt. Joshua Eric Steele, 26, North Henderson

Cpl. Bryant Jordan Luxmore, 25, New Windsor

Cpl. James Chad Young, 25, Rochester

Master Sgt. Wilberto Sabalu Jr., 36, Philomath

Pfc. Aaron Scott Toppen, 19, Mokena

Pfc. Adam Eugene Dobereiner, 21, Moline

Pfc. Adam Lee Thomas, 21, Palos Hills

Pfc. Andrew Nimr Mahmoud Meari, 21, Plainfield

Pfc. David John Badie, 23, Rockford

Pfc. Devin Jay Michel, 19, Stockton

Pfc. Gunnar Randall Hotchkin, 31, Naperville

Pfc. Matthew M. Martinek, 20, Dekalb

Pfc. Tyler Ray Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa

Pvt. 2nd Class James Henry Ebbers, 19, Tinley Park

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Donnell Shaw, 37, Markham

Sgt. 1st Class Gary Joseph Vasquez, 33, Round Lake

Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Aaron Grider, 30, Bethalto

Sgt. 1st Class James Scott Ochsner, 36, Waukegan

Sgt. Albert Dono Ware, 27, Chicago

Sgt. Andrew Robert Tobin, 24, Jacksonville

Sgt. Anibal Santiago Jr., 37, Belvidere

Sgt. Christopher Maxwell Talbert, 24, Galesburg

Sgt. Christopher Paul Abeyta, 23, Midlothian

Sgt. Dean Russell Shaffer, 23, Pekin

Sgt. Douglas Riney, 26, Fairview

Sgt. Gerrick D. Smith, 19, Sullivan

Sgt. Jason Adam Mcleod, 22, Crystal Lake

Sgt. Jesse Richard Tilton, 23, Decatur

Sgt. John Michael Penich, 25, Beach Park

Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, Bloomington

Sgt. Joshua William Harris, 21, Romeoville

Sgt. Kenneth Ray Nichols Jr., 28, Chrisman

Sgt. Lukasz Dariusz Saczek, 23, Lake In The Hills

Sgt. Mark Allen Simpson, 40, Peoria

Sgt. Michael Eugene Ristau, 25, Rockford

Sgt. Robert Martin Weinger, 24, Round Lake Beach

Sgt. Schuyler Brent Patch, 25, Galva

Sgt. Scott Bradley Stream, 39, Mattoon

Sgt. Simone Asia Robinson, 21, Dixmoor

Spc. Andrew Paul Wade, 22, Antioch

Spc. Christopher Alexander Patterson, 20, Aurora

Spc. Daniel Zizumbo, 27, Chicago

Spc. Jacob Michael Lowell, 22, New Lenox

Spc. Jared Donald Stanker, 22, Evergreen Park

Spc. Joseph Whiting II Dimock, 21, Wildwood

Spc. Kyle James Wright, 22, Romeoville

Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, Chicago

Spc. Miguel Angel Villalon, 21, Joliet

Spc. Norman Lewis Cain III, 22, Freeport

Spc. Ryan Clark Garbs, 20, Edwardsville

Spc. Samuel Thomas Watts, 20, Wheaton

Spc. Trevor Adam Pinnick, 20, Lawrenceville

Spc. Wesley Robert Wells, 21, Libertyville

Staff Sgt. Jeremy Eugene Bessa, 26, Woodridge

Staff Sgt. Christopher Alexander Wilbur, 36, Granite City

Staff Sgt. Christopher Michael Rudzinski, 28, Rantoul

Staff Sgt. Edwin Herbert Dazachacon, 38, Belleville

Staff Sgt. Jason Anthony Vazquez, 24, Chicago

Staff Sgt. Joshua David Powell, 25, New Berlin

Staff Sgt. Kevin Douglas Grieco, 35, Bartlett

Staff Sgt. Matthew Ward Weikert, 29, Jacksonville

Staff Sgt. Joshua Allen Melton, 26, Carlyle

Staff Sgt. Paul Gene Smith, 43, East Peoria

Chief Warrant Officer 2nd Class Christopher Brian Donaldson, 28, Effingham

MARINE CORPS

Capt. Joshua Cole Pairsh, 29, Equality

Capt. Nathan Ronald Mchone, 29, Crystal Lake

Cpl. Alex Martinez, 21, Elgin

Cpl. Anthony Gary Mihalo, 23, Naperville

Cpl. Christopher John Boyd, 22, Palatine

Cpl. Conner Thomas Lowry, 24, Chicago

Cpl. Jamie Russel Lowe, 21, Johnsonville

Lance Cpl. Alec Ernst Catherwood, 19, Byron

Lance Cpl. Frederik Erik Vazquez, 20, Melrose Park

Lance Cpl. James Bray Stack, 20, Arlington Heights

Lance Cpl. John Travis Sparks, 23, Chicago

Lance Cpl. Jordan Stephen Bastean, 19, Pekin

Lance Cpl. Kenneth A. Corzine, 23, Bethalto

Lance Cpl. Kevin Edward Oratowski, 23, Wheaton

Lance Cpl. Nickolas Alan Daniels, 25, Elmwood Park

Lance Cpl. Robert John Newton, 21, Creve Couer

Sgt. Jeannette Lee Winters, 25, Chicago

Staff Sgt. Christopher John Antonik, 29, Crystal Lake

Staff Sgt. Jordan Blake Emrick, 26, Hoyleton

About this list This list is based on information from the Defense Casualty Analysis System, a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Defense. It includes all of the U.S. military deaths related to Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Staff Sgt. Justus Steven Joe Bartelt, 27, Polo

Marine Pfc. Dawid Pietrek, 24, Bensenville

NAVY

Cmdr. Adrian Basil Szwec, 43, Chicago

Machinist's Mate Fireman Apprentice Bryant Leroy Davis, 20, Chicago

Petty Officer 2nd Class Dion Rashun Roberts, 25, North Chicago

