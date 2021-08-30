OUR VIEW: We honor Illinois military who made ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan

One of the many things to change as we've moved into the 21st century is definitions at the conclusions of conflicts.
Wars, for example, are not so much "won" and "lost" anymore. They're often not even declared. In many cases, no goal is defined, exits strategies do not exist.
You can't "win" if you don't know how "winning" is specified.
So as the United States retreats from Afghanistan after two decades, the decision should not be strictly defined as a "loss." If we had no goal, it was impossible to win.
That's little comfort for those who came back from the Middle East wounded, or for the families and friends of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sgt. Jesse Tilton, a U.S. medic from Long Creek, died in Afghanistan on July 13, 2010, three days after suffering wounds while saving a fellow soldier in Kandahar. His mother, Julie Magana, points out that what soldiers did while there was important and lasting and will live on in the hearts of the Afghan people whose lives they touched.
“The important part is what they left of themselves,” she said. “They gave them a different insight to how people could live and act and think. (The people) will remember their small kindnesses. These medics, if there were children or people hurt in villages, they would go out and seek them out and help them and try to care for them.”
So if winning is not how to define the result, it's better to look at the positives. What was successful about the United States’ presence in Afghanistan?
Let’s start with the way women and girls were treated. As the Unites States’ forces leave the country, analysts are expressing concern about women returning to their previous place in Afghan society – that is, kept behind doors and quiet. But thanks to the effort of those in the service, for two decades, women and girls were able to take advantage of opportunities to learn to read and write. That’s an entire generation of women whose lives were altered in a positive way.
The United States is not good at country-building. That’s a strategy that’s been marked by dozens of missteps post-World War II. Of the 16 efforts of U.S. democratic nation-building during the past century, according to the Carnegie Endowment, democracy was sustained in only four cases 10 years after the departure of U.S. forces. Two of these followed Japan and Germany's total defeat and surrender after World War II, and two were Grenada and Panama. In addition, no American-supported surrogate regime has made the transition to democracy.
Twenty-first century policy-makers, administrations, politicians and soldiers have has a front-row seat to a basic truism. There are a lot of things the United States can do and accomplish. Implementing democracy in non-democratic regions is one we’ve yet to master. That’s a lesson we continue to be unable to remember.
One way for us to honor those who served and sacrificed in Afghanistan is to remember what has been learned, both the good news and the disappointing.
Illinois military members who died in Afghanistan
AIR FORCE
Lt. Col. John Henry Stein, 39, Bardolph
Senior Airman Bradley Randall Smith, 24, Troy
Airman Daniel James Johnson, 23, Schiller Park
Staff Sgt. Jacob Lee Frazier, 24, St. Charles
ARMY
1st Lt. Derwin Isaac, Williams, 41, Chicago
1st Lt. Jared William Southworth, 26, Oakland
Capt. Joshua Eric Steele, 26, North Henderson
Cpl. Bryant Jordan Luxmore, 25, New Windsor
Cpl. James Chad Young, 25, Rochester
Master Sgt. Wilberto Sabalu Jr., 36, Philomath
Pfc. Aaron Scott Toppen, 19, Mokena
Pfc. Adam Eugene Dobereiner, 21, Moline
Pfc. Adam Lee Thomas, 21, Palos Hills
Pfc. Andrew Nimr Mahmoud Meari, 21, Plainfield
Pfc. David John Badie, 23, Rockford
Pfc. Devin Jay Michel, 19, Stockton
Pfc. Gunnar Randall Hotchkin, 31, Naperville
Pfc. Matthew M. Martinek, 20, Dekalb
Pfc. Tyler Ray Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa
Pvt. 2nd Class James Henry Ebbers, 19, Tinley Park
Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Donnell Shaw, 37, Markham
Sgt. 1st Class Gary Joseph Vasquez, 33, Round Lake
Sgt. 1st Class Ronald Aaron Grider, 30, Bethalto
Sgt. 1st Class James Scott Ochsner, 36, Waukegan
Sgt. Albert Dono Ware, 27, Chicago
Sgt. Andrew Robert Tobin, 24, Jacksonville
Sgt. Anibal Santiago Jr., 37, Belvidere
Sgt. Christopher Maxwell Talbert, 24, Galesburg
Sgt. Christopher Paul Abeyta, 23, Midlothian
Sgt. Dean Russell Shaffer, 23, Pekin
Sgt. Douglas Riney, 26, Fairview
Sgt. Gerrick D. Smith, 19, Sullivan
Sgt. Jason Adam Mcleod, 22, Crystal Lake
Sgt. Jesse Richard Tilton, 23, Decatur
Sgt. John Michael Penich, 25, Beach Park
Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, Bloomington
Sgt. Joshua William Harris, 21, Romeoville
Sgt. Kenneth Ray Nichols Jr., 28, Chrisman
Sgt. Lukasz Dariusz Saczek, 23, Lake In The Hills
Sgt. Mark Allen Simpson, 40, Peoria
Sgt. Michael Eugene Ristau, 25, Rockford
Sgt. Robert Martin Weinger, 24, Round Lake Beach
Sgt. Schuyler Brent Patch, 25, Galva
Sgt. Scott Bradley Stream, 39, Mattoon
Sgt. Simone Asia Robinson, 21, Dixmoor
Spc. Andrew Paul Wade, 22, Antioch
Spc. Christopher Alexander Patterson, 20, Aurora
Spc. Daniel Zizumbo, 27, Chicago
Spc. Jacob Michael Lowell, 22, New Lenox
Spc. Jared Donald Stanker, 22, Evergreen Park
Spc. Joseph Whiting II Dimock, 21, Wildwood
Spc. Kyle James Wright, 22, Romeoville
Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, Chicago
Spc. Miguel Angel Villalon, 21, Joliet
Spc. Norman Lewis Cain III, 22, Freeport
Spc. Ryan Clark Garbs, 20, Edwardsville
Spc. Samuel Thomas Watts, 20, Wheaton
Spc. Trevor Adam Pinnick, 20, Lawrenceville
Spc. Wesley Robert Wells, 21, Libertyville
Staff Sgt. Jeremy Eugene Bessa, 26, Woodridge
Staff Sgt. Christopher Alexander Wilbur, 36, Granite City
Staff Sgt. Christopher Michael Rudzinski, 28, Rantoul
Staff Sgt. Edwin Herbert Dazachacon, 38, Belleville
Staff Sgt. Jason Anthony Vazquez, 24, Chicago
Staff Sgt. Joshua David Powell, 25, New Berlin
Staff Sgt. Kevin Douglas Grieco, 35, Bartlett
Staff Sgt. Matthew Ward Weikert, 29, Jacksonville
Staff Sgt. Joshua Allen Melton, 26, Carlyle
Staff Sgt. Paul Gene Smith, 43, East Peoria
Chief Warrant Officer 2nd Class Christopher Brian Donaldson, 28, Effingham
MARINE CORPS
Capt. Joshua Cole Pairsh, 29, Equality
Capt. Nathan Ronald Mchone, 29, Crystal Lake
Cpl. Alex Martinez, 21, Elgin
Cpl. Anthony Gary Mihalo, 23, Naperville
Cpl. Christopher John Boyd, 22, Palatine
Cpl. Conner Thomas Lowry, 24, Chicago
Cpl. Jamie Russel Lowe, 21, Johnsonville
Lance Cpl. Alec Ernst Catherwood, 19, Byron
Lance Cpl. Frederik Erik Vazquez, 20, Melrose Park
Lance Cpl. James Bray Stack, 20, Arlington Heights
Lance Cpl. John Travis Sparks, 23, Chicago
Lance Cpl. Jordan Stephen Bastean, 19, Pekin
Lance Cpl. Kenneth A. Corzine, 23, Bethalto
Lance Cpl. Kevin Edward Oratowski, 23, Wheaton
Lance Cpl. Nickolas Alan Daniels, 25, Elmwood Park
Lance Cpl. Robert John Newton, 21, Creve Couer
Sgt. Jeannette Lee Winters, 25, Chicago
Staff Sgt. Christopher John Antonik, 29, Crystal Lake
Staff Sgt. Jordan Blake Emrick, 26, Hoyleton
Staff Sgt. Justus Steven Joe Bartelt, 27, Polo
Marine Pfc. Dawid Pietrek, 24, Bensenville
NAVY
Cmdr. Adrian Basil Szwec, 43, Chicago
Machinist's Mate Fireman Apprentice Bryant Leroy Davis, 20, Chicago
Petty Officer 2nd Class Dion Rashun Roberts, 25, North Chicago