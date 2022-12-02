OUR VIEW: We can never forget Pearl Harbor

Americans are very aware of their traditions and history. We mark July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We honor past leaders with President’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We honor our military with Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day.

There are also days we remember as dark days and times in our country’s history: the assassinations of four presidents, natural disasters, human tragedies, the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers.

But there’s just one day marked by a President as “a date which will live in infamy.” Eighty-one years ago, President Franklin Roosevelt addressed a joint session of Congress on December 8, 1941, saying, "Yesterday, December 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by the naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan."

The loss of men and materiel was horrific and tragic. Seeing photographs and footage of the attack on the Hawaiian harbor is as shocking now as it was 81 years ago. The attack led to the United States’ involvement in a world war, fighting in Europe and the Pacific along with the hundreds of other locations around the globe where nations decided to take up arms against one another.

It's a tragedy that raises its head close to home even now. Last month, Effingham County resident Keith Tipsword was one of 106 crewmen who died aboard the battleship USS West Virginia. More than 80 years later, his remains returned to Illinois, where he was accorded a military burial.

If you want a heart-wrenching and eye-opening experience, read some of the personal accounts of the attack. People in Illinois eating their Sunday lunch after getting home from church would have heard on their radios about a military base they likely didn’t know being bombed by foreign forces.

They also didn’t know they and their loved ones were about to become pawns in a world of turmoil. Millions would volunteer, millions more would be drafted. The country’s war production exploded as every citizen was expected to do their part, and most did, gladly.

Those bombs dropped 81 years ago caused sudden and shocking losses. But they also helped spark a nationwide effort to fight back, to do whatever each individual could to counter the attack on freedom.

The quote is probably apocryphal. But Hollywood movies say that in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbor attack, Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto said, "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."

But even if he didn't say it, imagining he did is easy enough.

Close to a century later, we know how things turned out. But we’ve also been able to realize that victory wasn’t a foregone conclusion, and we have to remember the atrocities committed worldwide during that war, and vow to halt those atrocities wherever we see them.

Americans acquitted themselves during World War II. It’s up to us to make every effort to duplicate what they did, and step up our position as a world leader.

Those who do not remember history are destined to relive it.