OUR VIEW: We can all be kids during Olympics

The story of the success of the United States’ 1960 Olympic ice hockey team is a prime example of the Olympic spirit.

Needing a win against Czechoslovakia to lock up the gold medal, the United States trailed 4-3 after two periods. During the break, a member of the Soviet hockey team came in to the U.S. locker room and encouraged the Americans to use oxygen to battle the effects of altitude and fatigue. The Americans exploded for six goals in the third period, and that 9-4 victory gave the U.S. its first Olympic hockey.

The games transcended country and even language. The Russian player, who spoke no English, pantomimed breathing through a mask to communicate with the Americans.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing open on Feb. 4 (although some team sports star competition earlier in the week) and runs through Feb. 20. It’s an opportunity for the world to lay down its physical and metaphysical weapons and embrace the world’s young and extremely talented.

The Olympics have long been a bargaining chip in world politics. We may find ourselves in a scary world right now, but immediately after World War II and Korean War, the world entered into a Cold War, a war of words, accomplishment, deceit and treachery. At various points, Russia, China and the United States boycotted.

If you’re able to look past the politics of involved nations (and not everyone can do that), it’s easier to view the Games in the same way you did as a pre-teen. Many of the sports were strange to American eyes. But the wonder of such events as figure and speed skating and hockey sent children scrambling to rinks around the country.

Some of the inspirations were Sonja Henie, Peggy Fleming, Dorothy Hamill, Kristi Yamaguchi, Brian Boitano or Dick Button. The latter kept his name around the sport for years after his championship days, as a long-time commentator on the sport.

An advertisement currently running promoting these Olympics was clearly the product of people who remember the feeling of watching the Games as a youngster. Kids twirl in living rooms like figure skaters or use a ball and laundry baskets to play hockey. A boy sits on his father’s lap and as they watch a bobsled performance from the view of the bobsled rocketing down the track, they rock and lean in the same directions.

Most adorable, though, is the young girl standing in her living room, wearing goggles, grasping ski poles and wearing skis – in the middle of a living room.

If more of us around the globe were able to look at the world the same way, maybe we could enjoy that childlike joy of celebrating someone’s accomplishment and reveling in their skills.

Remember the sportsmanlike Russian hockey player? It turns out he shouldn’t have been in the locker room at all, and the Americans were surprised to see him. Not all the Americans chose to partake in the oxygen, and years later, those players suspected the only reason the Russian raised the possibility was that Soviet officials did not want Czechoslovakia to earn a medal.

But in 1960, Americans saw it as a rare sign of cooperation between two surly superpowers.

Sometimes thinking the best of a person is a pleasure and takes away reasons to be angry.

