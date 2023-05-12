All of us have mothers. All of us owe her thanks. Fortunately, we have a day set aside for just such a thing.

On Sunday, May 14, make an effort to thank her, along with all the mothers and mother figures you know.

We really shouldn't even need the reminder. Considering the hundreds of tasks we matter-of-factly expect mothers to tackle and master, we should be handing them plaques and certificates of honor and achievement on a regular basis.

If you're a young person, we can tell you one certainty about your relationship with your mother: You haven't done enough to thank her. If you're an older person, we have a slightly different thing to say: Whatever you will do, it will never be enough for everything she did. In each case, though, there's always room and the possibility for improvement.

Don’t stop at a simple “Thanks, mom,” either. Give mom at least one specific that you recognize has played a significant role in your growth as a person, or something you both know only she could have done. Of all the people in your life, your mother has had a key role in your development

Motherhood is a lifetime job. There's no point at which a mother stops being a mother. One of the things that surprises some women – and those around them -- is when they truly experience their primal maternal instincts. Mother is a lifetime job to the core.

Sure, dads and other family members do their part in rearing families and keeping houses in order. And every family is a little different — there are adopted families, mixed families, every other kind of family — all with their own roles and dynamics, just as there are single moms, married moms, working moms and guardian moms who aren’t blood relatives.

Moms run the show and have their hand on the controls. They’re the ones juggling life in this hectic modern age. They’re the ones with just the right tone, organizational skills and optimistic outlook to make this crazy world seem OK.

That need doesn’t go away when children become adults. The world needs moms. We all need them.

Met with an onslaught of spring- and summer-season days commemorating other things – Memorial Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, July 4th – many children (maybe even you) have bemoaned the lack of existence of a “Kid's Day,” only to be told, “Every day is Kid's Day.”

That may be true. But let's skip it for today. Maybe every day should really be Mother's Day.

To quote the jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes: “Youth fades, love droops, the leaves of friendship fall; a mother’s secret hope outlives them all.”

That’s why moms get top billing above all others.