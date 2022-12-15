OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And welcome back to the state high school football championships. Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium will again be the site of the eight Illinois High School Association football title games in November. Illinois State won over bids from DeKalb's Huskie Stadium and Carbondale's Saluki Stadium. Champaign submitted a bid to continue hosting the championship games at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium on an every-other-year basis. The contract runs through 2027. Hancock Stadium, of course, has undergone significant improvements since 1998, the last time it was the title games' site.

THUMBS UP! To Bradley Ross Jackson. The president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council added to his honors by receiving an Amazon in the Community grant and a grant from the WE Foundation. The grants will support Jackson's volunteer efforts and his "B"radley "E"ncourages KINDness Project to spread kindness and to encourage others to eliminate bullying in schools. He has received Presidential Youth Awards from past U.S. presidents George Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In July, he received the NAACP's National Medgar Evers Award for his commitment to racial and social justice.

THUMBS UP! To another backed-up deadline. The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again. The deadline to have a Real ID was May 3, 2023, but the Department of Homeland Security pushed it back two years, to May 7, 2025. COVID-19 has slowed the process of renewing driver's licenses, to the point of some states extended expiration dates. After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or state photo ID identification card. Real ID also will be required to enter some federal facilities such as military bases.

THUMBS UP! To a major scientific breakthrough. Researchers for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. Officials say the achievement will pave the way for national defense advancements and clean power's future. Let's resolve to take advantage of this effort as a peaceful way to improve life.

