THUMBS DOWN! To the return of check fraud. A combination of theft of government pandemic relief checks and a rise in organized crime has businesses and individuals avoiding sending checks through the mail. Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud last year, almost double that of 2021. Americans wrote approximately 3.4 billion checks in 2022, down from nearly 19 billion checks in 1990, according to the Federal Reserve. However, the average size of the checks Americans write rose from $673 in 1990 — or $1,602 in today's dollars — to $2,652 last year.

THUMBS UP! To a reversal of field. Republican party leaders are now embracing the idea of early voting. It's a shift from President Trump's 2020 stance that criticized early voting. If this indicates that Republicans are backing off from some of the voting rights rejections they've supported for years, that's a good thing. We want as many people voting as possible.

THUMBS UP! To a creative move. Bloomington's Red Raccoon Games moved next door with the help of 10 employees and 52 volunteers. The human relay line moved the store's contents from 309 N. Main St. up the sidewalk to 301 N. Main. The Main Plaza Building has been empty for more than a decade. Red Raccoon's retail space will eventually grow from about 2,000 square feet to 3,200, and the in-store game play area from 1,200 square feet to 3,500.