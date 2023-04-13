THUMBS DOWN! To faux outrage. This week’s version was directed at Anheuser-Busch. Their Bud Light campaign features trans actress, comedian and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney. Reactions included pouring the beer down drains, throwing it in with garbage and taking random gunshots at cans. Unfortunately, efforts at inclusion too often bring out the worst in people. And it’s not even Pride Month yet. But …

THUMBS UP! To responses with perspective. In reaction to the Bud Light outage, comedian Jim Norton responded on Twitter: “I wish people were this angry when Jack Daniels or Bud Light caused someone to plow their car into a family using a crosswalk.”

THUMBS DOWN! To a disappointing anniversary. A decade ago, Senators Chuck Schumer and John McCain led a bipartisan "Gang of Eight" with the promise of immigration reform. But 2023 marks a larger divide than ever in the country's debate on the issue. Washington's best on both sides are no closer and may have moved further away to extremes. When repeated efforts fail, isn't it time to go back to the bargaining table and decide to try something else? Could anything make this situation worse?

THUMBS DOWN! On the Eastern Illinois University faculty strike. Potential strikers are often reminded that timing is everything with work stoppages. And the timing of this strike at Easter, as well as the ones taking place at Governors State University and Chicago State University, is acute. Seniors and those looking to complete their work this semester find themselves without classes to attend as their education comes down the home stretch. Hopefully, the administration and the union will keep all students at the forefront as the negotiations inch forward.