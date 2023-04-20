THUMBS UP! To good news for farmers and their planting plans. Central Illinois farmers are excited about what they call ideal ground and weather. Those same farmers are also asking for patience when they end up on a roadway and potentially slow traffic. The amount of time they'll be on the roads this spring is practically inconsequential. Give them a break.

THUMBS DOWN! As if it needs to be criticized, to "swatting." Calls dotted the state of Illinois last week with threats to high schools and colleges. A total of 21 calls were received in 19 counties. No evidence of credible threats was found. Communities in Illinois and across the country are experiencing what is commonly referred to as "swatting" — a fake report about an active shooter situation, typically at a school. An FBI official said in November that the agency believes the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming from outside of the country.

THUMBS UP! To Paige Robinson. The Illinois State women's basketball player became the first Redbird selected in the WNBA Draft, being picked in the third round by the Dallas Wings as the 31st overall choice. The Bethany native transferred to ISU after four years at Division II Drury.

THUMBS DOWN! To secrecy. The public is still due explanations from Illinois State University about the sudden resignation of ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan. Unfortunately, not enough people know the problems with hiding information can often be worse than original accusations, and almost all the information eventually comes out, especially from state institutions.

THUMBS UP! To Jerri Andrew. A woman who's taken a remarkable path to heading Mid-Central Community Action was nominated without her knowledge by her staff for recognition from the ExtraOrdinary Women Project. Andrew was selected because of her work with the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, Mid-Central Community Action, and as a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

THUMBS UP! To MetalCow Robotics. Since 2011, MetalCow has been building and programming robots in McLean County for FIRST Robotics Competition games. A win at the Greater Kansas City Regional earlier this year earned them a berth in the 600-team FIRST Championship in Houston.