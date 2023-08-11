THUMBS UP! To another Illinois State Fair. The annual event, which had its unofficial kickoff Wednesday with the unveiling of the butter cow, has something for everyone. There’s the fair food, a variety of music from up–and-coming acts to international superstars, fair food, carnival rides, honored citizens, fair food, all things agriculture, harness racing, fair food, auto racing, politicians and much, much more. It runs through Aug. 20. Did we mention the food?

THUMBS UP! To communities coming together to help all kids start the new school year with the supplies they need to learn. Whether it is the Backpack Attack in Decatur, the Back 2 School Alliance’s annual giveaway in Bloomington, or the numerous other groups that provide the same services on a smaller scale across our region, the value of these supplies go beyond dollars and cents. They help build better students, which, in turn, build better communities.

THUMBS UP! To the Friends of the Decatur Public Library and the opening of its bookstore at the library. The group has come up with a way to put used books in the hands of those who want to own them without the hassle of storing, moving, unpacking, loading and putting in storage again the books that had been collected and sold at the regular book sales hosted at the Decatur Civic Center. Funds raised by the group support various library programs, including the summer reading programs, Master Gardener projects on the library grounds, READiculous and Project READ.

THUMBS UP! To honoring the legacy of the Booker T. Washington Home for Colored Children on Bloomington's west side. The McLean County Museum of History, in partnership with the city of Bloomington and the Illinois State Historical Society, has unveiled a new marker dedicated to the story of the Booker T. Washington Home. According to the museum, the home operated from 1918 until 1969 and helped raise orphaned African American children in McLean County.

THUMBS UP! To taking time out to remember the bravery of military servicemembers killed or injured in service to their country. Around 50 Purple Heart recipients were recognized by members of the American Legion Post 635 honor guard during a special ceremony outside of the McLean County Museum of History. The event was in recognition of Purple Heart Day, which was first observed nationally in 2014. "Nobody went into the military with the idea that they're going to get wounded or killed," Jerry Vogler, superintendent of McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission said. "They went in there to serve their country, to serve their fellow man (and) serve their current service members that they served with."

THUMBS UP! To the Meals on Wheels volunteers. As the name implies, these volunteers travel to area homes delivering healthy meals. In some cases it comes with a side of camaraderie. “You’re providing meals, but you’re also providing socialization for older people who might not be getting out much,” said Amanda Honn, Catholic Charities area director. “We’re really promoting an environment of independence within someone’s home. And our volunteers are essentially the rock stars delivering the meals.”

THUMBS UP! To successful National Night Out events. National Night Out has been celebrated in various communities throughout the country for 40 years, fostering relationships with police and other first responders. “We’re here to make sure the community comes out to meet each other, get to know each other, and talk about how to prevent crime from happening here in Decatur and Macon County,” Cordaryl “Pat” Patrick, community development director for the city of Decatur, said of the Decatur event. Mattoon celebrated the event for the first time this year. “I think these events are very positive for our community,” Coles County Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine said. “It gives us a chance to communicate with people outside of the job, outside of an emergency call.”