THUMBS DOWN! To the empty spots on public prosecutor staffs around the state. These shortages slow the system down, and the courts don’t need to run at a slower pace. There’s a lack of candidates. Even among lawyers graduating, being a prosecutor in Central Illinois isn’t a chosen path. Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Daniel said “I think the (SAFE-T) Act has hurt our profession,” which is a bold statement given that the law has just been enacted.

THUMBS DOWN! To discussion about “spokescandies.” In an occurrence possible only with the boost of social media, candy company Mars was under fire for presenting changes in the anthropomorphic animated candies in their national advertising campaigns. Mars announced a change in its advertising plans — just ahead of the Super Bowl. The “controversy” sparked discussion and assuredly increased anticipation of the Super Bowl ad, just as some marketing company anticipated. In some form or another, someone somewhere chose this subject as the hill on which they would die. Which is kind of sad.

THUMBS UP! To baseball’s Hall of Fame. The institution will induct one person this summer — Scott Rolen. The heart of Rolen’s 17-year career was played in St. Louis, and he was an All-Star each of his four full seasons with the Cardinals. Seeing a regional favorite recognized on a national level is satisfying.

THUMBS UP! To the free Mini Nurse Academy. Hosted by the Black Nurses Association of Central Illinois, last week’s event gave fifth and sixth grade students a chance to spend an afternoon this learning the basics of nursing. The goal of the effort is to target the program toward students who might not have as many opportunities to learn about careers in medicine as some of their peers.

THUMBS DOWN! To the addition of the 861 area code. Carved out of the 309 area code to which most of us are accustomed, 861 is the newcomer that will cause double-takes when people hear or see it. We’ve weather much worse, of course — remember when larger cities had just one ZIP code for mail? The expansion of cellphone use, which can include multiple numbers for multiple family members, obviously causes the need for number expansion. The change is a sign of progress, but some will experience melancholy as the 309 numbers pass out of our systems.