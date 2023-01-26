OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Normal nonprofit Marcfirst. The group has doubled its capacity to help families and children with developmental needs, expanding its pediatric therapy center for the second time in just over two years. Seeing an effort grow in response to need is especially satisfying when it’s an effort grown out of the concern and a desire to help.

THUMBS UP! To snow days. There was a time when snow days were a special gift to students, especially when they came during weather that didn’t prevent outside play. So the schools that decided to forego remote learning this week and just give everyone a day away when snow made travel dangerous were giving a little gift to workers and students were a breath of fresh, albeit cold, air. We hope you made a snowball.

THUMBS UP! To creative Illinois motor vehicle owners? Really? Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said “We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates. Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code.” SUCKER and PEEPEE are among the milder juvenile requests. A state board rejected 383 of 54,000-plus requests “due to their tawdry, lewd or offensive nature or because they were difficult to read.” If Giannoulias thinks those kinds of suggestions earn appreciation, so be it.

THUMBS DOWN! To more federal classified documents found in places they don’t belong. As the number of documents in President Biden’s possession rise, the latest revelation is Donald Trump’s vice president Mike Pence having classified documents as well. We’re getting to the point where the list of government officials who have not taken documents could be shorter than the list of those who have.

THUMBS UP! To the growing number of states cutting back or cutting out taxes on groceries. Illinois was among the leaders of the practice — grocery taxes are suspended here until July 1. Defraying the weekly cost of vitals is especially helpful given the impact of inflation at grocery stores. Insert your joke or complaint about the price of eggs here.