THUMBS DOWN! To attempts at putting lipstick on a pig. In a hearing in front of the Senate Commerce Committee, the Federal Aviation Administration's acting administrator Billy Nolen put on a splendid show of deflection. The FAA is under fire for recent air travel misadventures, including "near misses" and its January system breakdown that resulted in 1,300 canceled flights and 11,000 delays. In an early-February instance in Texas, a landing plane only avoided a crash with another plane taking off on the same runway by aborting its landing. Nolen said the planes not colliding should be reassuring. With a straight face, apparently.

THUMBS DOWN! To indiscriminate use of artificial intelligence online. Search chatbots are the rage amid the popularity of AI pioneer ChatGPT. Millions of people have used ChatGPT to write poems, letters, recipes or schoolwork. But unfortunately, sometimes the AI is faulty, as was the case when Bing's bot gave the result of the Super Bowl days before it happened, and incorrectly to boot. As is often the case, our technological capabilities have outraced our ability to control that tech. We will require more awareness and planning to deal with these concerns. But they do make complaints about Photoshop errors feel quaint, don't they?

THUMBS DOWN! To census recounts. We're years beyond the 2020 census and appeals continue. The numbers are proving previous undercounts. This is one of the reasons government officials national, statewide and local were prodding citizens to fill out the census form. One of the things the census does is provide a snapshot with which tax dollars can be distributed. A person can complain about the system, but not taking advantage of opportunities is only harmful.

THUMBS DOWN! To laughable outrage. China's official news agency released an article about U.S. misbehavior on the world stage, including via political, military, economic, technological and cultural methods. Analyzing the criticism is pointless, particularly when every group in the world -- any organization, culture, religion or country -- does the same thing. The article may as well have been a complaint about the U.S.' existence, which China has a problem with anyway.

THUMBS UP! To the effort toward improving highway safety. Intersections in Maroa and Assumption are under examination and efforts to reduce potential accidents are underway. The Assumption site has been the scene of multiple accidents, including a 2022 crash that resulted in the deaths of two teens. Maroa is seeking a traffic light to alleviate congestion from nearby schools and avert any issues. A bit further north, Clinton already has three traffic lights on U.S. 51. We don't really want to stop more on that drive south, but anyone who makes that trip with any regularity would acknowledge allowing the traffic from the east and west comfortable access would make everyone's drive safer.