THUMBS UP! To those taking the plunge. About 850 people went into a near-freezing Miller Park Lake as part of a Special Olympics Illinois fundraiser. The event has already raised an estimated $130,000 and collection of donations will continue until March 26.

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing misinformation. The Food and Drug Administration has had better stretches than the last three years. But part of their struggles could be attributed to having to battle misinformation. After almost a century of directing its communications toward doctors and corporations, Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf has spent the last year fighting and issuing warnings over ongoing misleading assertions about COVID-19. We all need to do better, challenging what we see and not automatically believing the first thing we see.

THUMBS DOWN! To House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has decided to allow one journalist access to thousands of hours of Capitol security camera data. That sole watchdog? None other than Tucker Carlson. Tucker Carlson, the right-wing talking head about whom U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in an opinion, the " 'general tenor' of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not 'stating actual facts' about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in 'exaggeration' and 'non-literal commentary.' Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson's reputation, any reasonable viewer 'arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism' about the statement he makes." Allowing access to the data is not the problem, although lawmakers fear a possible security breach as locations of cameras and escape routes can be discovered. Imagine the outrage if Rachel Maddow received exclusive access.

THUMBS DOWN! To marking an anniversary. We have passed one year of the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict. The war is even dividing Americans who bemoan the money spent to arm Ukraine, and even the side the U.S. supports. We’re still not sure when Russia became the good guys in the eyes of some citizens.