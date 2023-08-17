THUMBS UP! To Roger Schmidgall. The State Farm retiree and Rotarian, who has been active in promoting intercultural understanding and Christian fellowship, has been named Normal's 2023 Citizen of the Year. Schmidgall served as the Bloomington-Normal coordinator for Friends Forever International, which hosts groups of Palestinian and Israeli youths traveling together to build relationships and cultivate understanding. Schmidgall also travels internationally on humanitarian and faith missions and has been to Pakistan, China, Japan, Lebanon and several Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Honduras and Trinidad.

THUMBS UP! To the American Civil Liberties Union bringing a possibility to the fore. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that makes anyone in Illinois who engages in doxing to be found civilly liable in court. The bill passed through the House and Senate with bipartisan support. Doxxing can take the form of publishing with malicious intent someone’s home address, phone number, Social Security number or any other identifiers on social media or elsewhere on the internet. A person could be civilly liable if they share information with knowledge or reckless disregard that the person whose information was shared publicly “would be reasonably likely to suffer death, bodily injury, or stalking.” Legislators clarified that constitutionally protected protesting is not a form of stalking, and neither protesting nor news reporting can be considered doxing. The ACLU protested that the law could be applied with a much wider net than intended. That may never happen. But the ACLU bringing the discussion to the fore makes us aware of the possibility. It's the responsibility of all of us to keep an eye out for it.

THUMBS UP! To legislation recognizing organizations like 4-H and FFA are part of education. Students participating in work-based learning events will no longer be punished with unexcused absences. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing students to count such events towards school attendance. The measure was approved without opposition by state lawmakers during the spring legislative session. The majority of students involved with these types of groups are overachievers who are capable of budgeting their time so their schoolwork still gets done. This is a nice recognition of that.

THUMBS DOWN! To a horrible statistic released last week. About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Contrary to what we might expect, the most significant increases were seen in older adults. Deaths rose nearly 7% in people ages 45 to 64, and more than 8% in people 65 and older. White men, in particular, have very high rates. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available; call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.

THUMBS UP! To attempting to corral political fakery. The Federal Election Commission has begun a process to potentially regulate AI-generated deep fakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election. Artificial intelligence-generated material is yet another attack on our sensibilities and is a more sophisticated version of traditional mud-slinging. It's also oe thing we don't need to battle during an election cycle.