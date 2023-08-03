THUMBS DOWN! To rabies. The virus has made enough of a reappearance that the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning about potential exposure to rabies from infected animals. Rabies can be found in bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes. A total of 27 bats have been found in 14 Illinois counties, including DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Peoria, and Sangamon counties. A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground or unable to fly is likely to be rabid and should not be handled. If you believe you may have been exposed to a rabid animal, seek medical treatment immediately.

THUMBS UP! To changes at driver service facilities around the state. Starting Sept. 1, 44 driver services facilities around the state will require appointments for driver services. Vehicle services, like title registration, will still be offered on a walk-in basis. But renewing a license, updating a license to meet Real ID requirements or taking a driving test will be by appointment. Among the areas affected are those servicing Champaign, Decatur, Bloomington and Peoria. Certainly, this will take more effort on the user's part. But a little pre-planning can also relieve the normal fury that ensues during wait times at facilities. Hours at all on Sept. 1 will be 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sixteen locations, including Champaign, Springfield and Bloomington, will offer Saturday morning hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

THUMBS DOWN! To obfuscation and language parsing regarding unidentified flying objects. A former Air Force intelligence officer testified to Congress last week, and his claims were promptly denied by the Pentagon. The testimony included a claim that UFOs (or UAPs, "unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the U.S. government uses) are being captured and reverse-engineered. The Pentagon didn't deny the existence of the objects. The parsing is exhausting.

THUMBS DOWN! To another nightmarish federal government budget ordeal. Congress, presently on recess, has until Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year, to act on government funding. The Republican-led House and the Democrat-led Senate are charting vastly different and mostly incompatible paths on spending. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said, "We're going to scare the hell out of the American people before we get this done." We believe him.