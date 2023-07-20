THUMBS DOWN! To those who remain silent. We’re sorry to be stuck on repeat. But one of the things that makes a better society is helping one another. That’s not being done, though, with witnesses to Decatur crimes. We understand resistance to the idea of being an assistant to police. In some cases, it will lead to name-calling and shunning. In others, it can mean intimidation and violence. But in order for the problem to have any hope of being solved, witnesses need to do their part and step up.

THUMBS UP! To demanding a recount. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked the U.S. Census Bureau to reevaluate and make adjustments in the state’s population count. Experts place the undercount at 2%, and that would make significant changes in federal funding. Between the pandemic and the normal census confusion, the 2020 census was far from ideal, and almost certainly incomplete.

THUMBS DOWN! To grandparent scams. The FBI's Springfield office has warned Central Illinois residents to be wary of fraud from suspicious callers, and given advice on how to about being scammed. Be careful what you post online; be suspicious of telephone calls that require you to immediately take action and that request bail money for a family member in distress; be careful with caller IDs that look familiar; never give personal identifiable information or money to anyone you have only communicated with by telephone or online. If you suspect that you or a loved one has been a victim of elder fraud, contact the FBI Springfield office at 217-522-9675.

THUMBS DOWN! To AI thievery. In a case where technology has outraced the ability to keep up with it, writers are going to the courts to prevent and punish chatbots detailing copyrighted material. As is the case with many innovations, we've begun use before we understand the full implications, and now we're trying to hit "pause" on a train thundering down the tracks.

THUMBS DOWN! To lower water levels and higher costs. Water levels on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers are falling for a second straight year, raising the prospect of shipping problems along the all-important U.S. freight routes. When water levels fall, it threatens to choke shipping on the waterways and raise transportation costs. The barges sometimes have to be loaded with less cargo to keep them riding high in the river to avoid snagging the bottom. Low river levels can also force the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge channels to allow ship traffic. Last year, the low levels contributed to about $20 billion in economic losses, according to an estimate by AccuWeather Inc.

THUMBS UP! To striking entertainment unions. Both writers and actors are on the picket line, arguing in the abstract about the effect developing technologies like streaming video and artificial intelligence will have on the future of movies and series. We haven't forgotten the relief from fears and doldrums we had during the pandemic. We remember "Tiger King," "Ozark" and "Schitt's Creek" as streaming favorites, and well as well-traveled series like "The Office" and "Grey's Anatomy." We hope all sides can come to a quick and reasonable settlement.