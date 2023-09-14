THUMBS DOWN! To an undersea invasion. The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite. We appreciate the desire to gather and display artifacts. But we respect leaving the victims of the iceberg collision in peace.

THUMBS UP! To the finest for felines. Bloomington's first cat café, The Cat's Meow Café, 507 N. Hershey Road, Suite E, is a place for cats and cat lovers. Animals are available for play and for adoption. They’ll certainly set the right atmosphere. The café is open Monday through Friday from 7-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m., pausing for cat naps and cleaning time. Saturday and Sunday hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; entry to the cat space is free with a café purchase.

THUMBS DOWN! And a sweaty "not again" to August's Northern Hemisphere temperatures. Last month was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern equipment, it was also the second hottest month measured, behind only July 2023. The world's oceans were the hottest ever recorded, almost 69.8, and have set high-temperature marks for three consecutive months. We are in need of both help and change, and we don't seem to have either.

THUMBS UP! To an important reminder that appeared in our newspaper earlier this month with some facts about text deception. It’s all right to be suspicious of unfamiliar phone numbers because thieves are always ahead of anything trying to restrict them. Don't call a phone number that's texted to you, don’t click on links texted to you from someone you don't know. A little caution now prevents months of trouble ahead if things go wrong. And if we may be so bold, it’s one of the reminders that newspapers are superior.