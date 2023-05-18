THUMBS UP! To Cop on a Rooftop. The Special Olympic fundraiser on the part of police and Dunkin' is marking its 20th year. It's outgrown the original comedy. Part of the event's appeal early in its existence was police playing along with the cliches about them and doughnuts. Our comic cliches come from elsewhere now, and we can focus on the fun of the event, which has raised in excess of $7.6 million for Special Olympics. The event is all around Illinois on Friday, May 19.

THUMBS DOWN! To violence toward federal employees. A stunning report shows 496 postal employees were robbed in 2022, almost doubling the number of attacks in 2021. Postal employees can be vulnerable, but you also hope they have the protection of the people they're delivering to.

THUMBS DOWN! To a stunning increase and fentanyl-related deaths among people under 20 years old. Between 1999 and 2021, more than one-third of fatal pediatric opioid poisoning was caused by fentanyl. That's just the start of the latest horrible news about the poison. Nearly 70,000 adults died of fentanyl in 2021. Everyone knows someone affected by this epidemic, and there's really no end in sight.

THUMBS DOWN! To misplaced frustration. In our post-COVID world, for a multitude of reasons, businesses do not have enough people to fill service needs properly. When looking for someone to complain to about it, though, be sure you don’t pick on the wrong ones. Leave the cashiers and waitresses alone. The front-line soldiers have nothing to do with decisions made by their employers and may empathize with you. They have nothing to do with insufficient labor and supply chain issues.